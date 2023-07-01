Cloudrise is a technology-enabled services firm that specializes in delivering data-centric services to meet organizations' business needs. With over 20 years of experience, they focus on securing organizations' data wherever it is stored. They offer advisory, implementation, optimization, and managed services to help organizations enhance their data protection, cloud security, and privacy programs. Cloudrise can identify gaps, build and optimize controls and integrations, and deploy data-centric technologies across various industries, geographies, and organizational sizes while navigating the changing data compliance and regulatory landscape.