Cloudreach
Cloudreach Salaries

Cloudreach's salary ranges from $56,179 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect in Germany at the low-end to $264,431 for a Sales in Switzerland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cloudreach. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Marketing
$67.2K
Product Manager
$98.2K
Sales
$264K
Software Engineer
$77.8K
Solution Architect
$56.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cloudreach is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $264,431. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cloudreach is $77,822.

