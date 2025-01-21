← Company Directory
CloudLinux
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

CloudLinux Software Engineer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CloudLinux's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

KZT 23.53M - KZT 26.82M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
KZT 20.5MKZT 23.53MKZT 26.82MKZT 29.86M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Software Engineer submission at CloudLinux to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve KZT 15.06M+ (sometimes KZT 150.62M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at CloudLinux?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at CloudLinux in Kazakhstan sits at a yearly total compensation of KZT 29,858,572. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CloudLinux for the Software Engineer role in Kazakhstan is KZT 20,496,138.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for CloudLinux

Related Companies

  • Arcesium
  • SoftServe
  • Synacor
  • Speridian Technologies
  • WideOrbit
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources