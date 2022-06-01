← Company Directory
Cloud Imperium Games
    Cloud Imperium Games is a new kind of independent studio dedicated to delivering AAA experiences outside the established publisher system, founded by Chris Roberts, creator of the best selling Wing Commander and Freelancer series, Cloud Imperium is currently developing Star Citizen, a record-shattering crowd funded title that combines classic space sim gameplay with Hollywood-caliber visuals.Cloud Imperium aims to pave new ground in game development by sharing the process with the players. Where game development was once hidden, Cloud Imperium has opted to share the process with those backing Star Citizen. Supporters come to know the team and follow them every step of the way as the game created. The community is closely engaged and their feedback Is considered in all aspects of game development, avoiding standard publicity to put Roberts’ epic vision directly in players’ hands.Cloud Imperium has studios in Los Angeles, California ; Austin, Texas ; Manchester, UK and Frankfurt, Germany.

    http://www.cloudimperiumgames.com
    Website
    2012
    Year Founded
    650
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

