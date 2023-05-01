← Company Directory
Clir Renewables
Clir Renewables Salaries

Clir Renewables's salary ranges from $47,922 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $74,436 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Clir Renewables. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $62.4K
Product Manager
Median $74.4K
Data Scientist
$47.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Clir Renewables is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $74,436. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clir Renewables is $62,434.

