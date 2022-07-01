← Company Directory
Clickatell
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Clickatell that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    We create a better world through technology, making commerce in chat accessible for everyone, everywhere. Consumers can now connect with brands to find goods and services, make purchases, track orders, and resolve issues with a simple text or chat. ​Clickatell’s Chat Commerce Platform supports the creation and development of customer relationships in chat-based messaging, engagement, and payment solutions. Our global customers easily manage millions of monthly conversations and transactions, all through chat. No need for cash, phone calls, in-person interactions, or apps, Clickatell is powering the digital commerce transformation. ​At work, we embrace diversity, encourage personal and professional growth, and celebrate a global team of passionate people creating a better world through technology where rewarding consumer experiences are the norm.​

    http://www.clickatell.com
    Website
    2000
    Year Founded
    330
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Clickatell

    Related Companies

    • Amazon
    • Google
    • Roblox
    • Facebook
    • Pinterest
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources