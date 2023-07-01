← Company Directory
Clearside Biomedical
    Clearside Biomedical is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in delivering therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Their main product, XIPERE, is used to treat uveitis macular edema. They are also developing CLS-AX for suprachoroidal injection and CLS-301 for diabetic macular edema and macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical has collaborations with Bausch Health, Arctic Vision, REGENXBIO, and Aura Biosciences. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

    http://www.clearsidebio.com
    Website
    2012
    Year Founded
    36
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources