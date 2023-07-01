Clearside Biomedical is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in delivering therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Their main product, XIPERE, is used to treat uveitis macular edema. They are also developing CLS-AX for suprachoroidal injection and CLS-301 for diabetic macular edema and macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical has collaborations with Bausch Health, Arctic Vision, REGENXBIO, and Aura Biosciences. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.