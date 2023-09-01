← Company Directory
Clarivate
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Clarivate Salaries

Clarivate's salary ranges from $38,194 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in Spain at the low-end to $190,749 for a Data Scientist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Clarivate. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Business Analyst
$38.2K
Data Analyst
$50.1K
Data Scientist
$191K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$123K
Software Engineer
$100K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Clarivate is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $190,749. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clarivate is $100,199.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Clarivate

Related Companies

  • Lyft
  • Intuit
  • Uber
  • Microsoft
  • Spotify
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources