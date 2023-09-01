Clairvoyant Salaries

Clairvoyant's salary ranges from $5,419 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in India at the low-end to $80,400 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Clairvoyant . Last updated: 1/15/2025