← Company Directory
Civitas Learning
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Civitas Learning Salaries

Civitas Learning's salary ranges from $123,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $129,645 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Civitas Learning. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $123K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
$130K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Civitas Learning is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $129,645. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Civitas Learning is $126,323.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Civitas Learning

Related Companies

  • Pluralsight
  • Modis
  • Cyndx
  • Juniper Square
  • The Muse
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources