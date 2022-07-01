← Company Directory
Civitas Learning
    Civitas Learning is a student success company that helps colleges and universities harness the power of their student data to improve outcomes. Our connected infrastructure and software ensure that higher education can better coordinate student success strategies, deliver proactive, collaborative care, power holistic advising, and quickly measure what’s working for whom. Through our work together, our customers are empowering leaders, advisors, faculty, & students—and measurably improving enrollment, persistence, and graduation outcomes.Today, we work with 375 colleges and universities, serving nearly 8 million students. Together with our growing community of customers, we are making the most of the world’s learning data to help graduate a million more students per year by 2025. For more information, visit: www.civitaslearning.com.

    http://civitaslearning.com
    Website
    2011
    Year Founded
    210
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources