City National Bank of Florida
    Headquartered in Miami, City National Bank of Florida (CNBFL) is the financial institution to which Floridians have turned for 75 years. With more than $20 billion in assets, CNBFL is one of the largest financial institutions based in the state. City National Bank of Florida is a subsidiary of Chilean bank, Banco de Credito e Inversiones (Bci), and remains a South Florida-based community bank with local decision-making. City National Bank of Florida is rated 5 stars "Superior"​ by BauerFinancial. CNBFL was voted Best Community Bank, Best Business Bank, Best Bank for Commercial Real Estate, Best Bank for Jumbo Loans, Best Private Bank and Best Foreign National Mortgage Lender by the readers of the Daily Business Review. CNBFL offers a diversified portfolio of financial products and services from Miami-Dade County to Central Florida.

    http://www.citynational.com
    Website
    1946
    Year Founded
    900
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

