Citco
Citco Salaries

Citco's salary ranges from $6,164 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst in India at the low-end to $102,485 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Citco. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $80.3K
Accountant
$69.4K
Business Analyst
$37.1K
Data Scientist
$77.5K
Financial Analyst
$6.2K
Human Resources
$13K
Investment Banker
$10.2K
Product Manager
$102K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$7.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Citco is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $102,485. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Citco is $37,129.

