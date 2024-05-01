← Company Directory
Circana
Circana Salaries

Circana's salary ranges from $30,053 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $238,800 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Circana. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Data Scientist
$30.6K
Marketing
$104K
Marketing Operations
$109K
Product Manager
$239K
Software Engineer
$30.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Circana is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $238,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Circana is $104,018.

