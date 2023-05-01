Cinedigm Corp. is a US-based distributor and aggregator of independent movies, TV shows, and short-form content. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business, and distributes its products for various brands and content creators. It collaborates with producers and content owners to market, source, curate, and distribute content through digital home entertainment platforms and distributes DVD and Blu-ray discs to wholesalers and retailers. The company also operates various branded and curated over-the-top (OTT) entertainment channels and applications and provides monitoring, billing, collection, and verification support services.