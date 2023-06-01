← Company Directory
ChromaDex
Top Insights
    ChromaDex is a bioscience company that focuses on healthy aging. It operates through three segments: Consumer products, Ingredients, and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. The company researches NAD+ and develops proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It also offers analytical reference standards and services. ChromaDex distributes its TRU NIAGEN products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform, Amazon, and other internet marketplaces, as well as specialty retailers and direct healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

    chromadex.com
    1999
    115
    $50M-$100M
