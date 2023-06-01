ChromaDex is a bioscience company that focuses on healthy aging. It operates through three segments: Consumer products, Ingredients, and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. The company researches NAD+ and develops proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It also offers analytical reference standards and services. ChromaDex distributes its TRU NIAGEN products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform, Amazon, and other internet marketplaces, as well as specialty retailers and direct healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.