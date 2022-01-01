← Company Directory
Chegg
Chegg Salaries

Chegg's salary ranges from $3,751 in total compensation per year for a Managed Network Expert in India at the low-end to $373,125 for a Data Science Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Chegg. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
SWE II $155K
Senior Engineer $184K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $210K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $268K
Data Scientist
Median $185K
Managed Network Expert
Median $3.8K
Product Designer
Median $164K
Accountant
$131K
Business Operations
$299K
Business Operations Manager
$64.7K
Business Analyst
$131K
Business Development
$144K
Copywriter
$4.2K
Customer Service
$50.3K
Data Science Manager
$373K
Marketing
$196K
Marketing Operations
$7.2K
Mechanical Engineer
$12.5K
UX Researcher
$211K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Chegg, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Chegg is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $373,125. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chegg is $155,018.

Other Resources