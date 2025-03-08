← Company Directory
Chegg
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Chegg Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in United States package at Chegg totals $210K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Chegg's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/8/2025

Median Package
company icon
Chegg
Product Manager
Phoenix, AZ
Total per year
$210K
Level
L3
Base
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$30K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Chegg?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Chegg, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Chegg in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $243,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chegg for the Product Manager role in United States is $190,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Chegg

Related Companies

  • Adtalem Global Education
  • Realogy
  • Tesla
  • eBay
  • SoFi
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources