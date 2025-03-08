Software Engineer compensation in United States at Chegg ranges from $155K per year for SWE II to $226K per year for Senior Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $190K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Chegg's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/8/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
SWE I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
SWE II
$155K
$133K
$22.4K
$0
Senior Engineer
$226K
$183K
$43.4K
$0
Staff Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Chegg, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)