Checkout.com Salaries

Checkout.com's salary ranges from $63,602 in total compensation per year for a Sales Engineer in Hong Kong (SAR) at the low-end to $295,470 for a Partner Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Checkout.com. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $81.9K
Software Engineer II $92.2K
Senior Software Engineer I $119K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $177K
Business Development
$104K
Data Scientist
$176K
Human Resources
$106K
Marketing
$69.3K
Partner Manager
$295K
Product Designer
$101K
Product Manager
$125K
Sales
$84.3K
Sales Engineer
$63.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Checkout.com is Partner Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $295,470. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Checkout.com is $103,884.

