Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Checkout.com ranges from £64.5K per year for Software Engineer I to £93.7K per year for Senior Software Engineer I. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £79.8K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Checkout.com's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/14/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Software Engineer I
£64.5K
£61.8K
£0
£2.7K
Software Engineer II
£75.1K
£67.8K
£2.5K
£4.9K
Software Engineer III
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
