Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. is a company that farms, manufactures, markets, and sells hemp-derived CBD wellness products. Their products include tinctures, gummies, capsules, topical creams, and lotions for humans and pets. They distribute their products through retail outlets, health care practitioners, and online. The company collaborates with scientific institutions to advance hemp cannabinoid science through research programs. Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.