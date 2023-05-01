← Company Directory
Charlie Health
Charlie Health Salaries

Charlie Health's salary ranges from $110,550 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $198,440 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Charlie Health. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $198K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $145K
Human Resources
$166K
Recruiter
$111K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Charlie Health is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $198,440. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Charlie Health is $155,213.

