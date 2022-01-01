← Company Directory
Chargebee
Chargebee Salaries

Chargebee's salary ranges from $7,184 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in India at the low-end to $137,200 for a Product Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Chargebee. Last updated: 3/12/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $32.8K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Development
$17.1K
Data Analyst
$7.2K

Data Scientist
$104K
Product Designer
$137K
Product Design Manager
$51.8K
Product Manager
$29.9K
Program Manager
$48.8K
Recruiter
$9.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$74.2K
Solution Architect
$131K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Chargebee is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $137,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chargebee is $48,767.

Other Resources