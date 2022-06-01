← Company Directory
3Pillar Global
Work Here? Claim Your Company

3Pillar Global Salaries

3Pillar Global's salary ranges from $38,651 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Romania at the low-end to $164,175 for a Product Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of 3Pillar Global. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $38.7K
Product Designer
$164K
Product Manager
$46.9K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

39 20
39 20
Project Manager
$51.1K
Sales
$80.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$60.4K
Technical Program Manager
$107K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at 3Pillar Global is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $164,175. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 3Pillar Global is $60,368.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for 3Pillar Global

Related Companies

  • Xoriant
  • Arcesium
  • SoftServe
  • Avtex
  • DDN
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources