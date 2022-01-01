← Company Directory
Chan Zuckerberg Initiative
Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $929

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Vision Insurance

    100% of the premium cost

  • Dental Insurance

    100% of the premium cost

  • Health Insurance

    100% of the premium cost

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Disability Insurance

    STD and LTD

  • Life Insurance

    2x annual salary up to $500,000

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Maternity Leave

    16 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    16 weeks

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $600

    $50 per month

  • Sick Time

    10 days

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    25 days

  • Adoption Assistance

    $10,000 lifetime maximum for select infertility, surrogacy, and adoption services

  • Fertility Assistance

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • 401k $20

    100% match on employee's contribution up to $20

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    $2,500 per year

  • Learning and Development

    LinkedIn Learning

  • Transport allowance

  • Donation Match

    100% match. Up to $10 matched

  • Mental Wellness Benefits

    12 video coaching sessions and 12 therapy sessions per year

  • Childbirth Disability Leave

    Base salary up to 6 weeks

  • Family Care Leave

    Base salary up to 6 weeks

  • Medical Leave

    Base salary up to 6 weeks

