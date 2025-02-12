All Data Science Manager Salaries
Data Science Manager compensation in United States at C.H. Robinson totals $249K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $250K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for C.H. Robinson's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$249K
$205K
$10K
$34.2K
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***