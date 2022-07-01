← Company Directory
CFS Brands
    Since 1954, CFS Brands cemented its passion for design with many industry firsts, including the commercial-grade plastic beverage pitcher and, more notably, the Bains Marie bin - forever transforming food storage and handling. Today, CFS Brands is one of the largest partner suppliers to the FoodService, Healthcare and Hygiene industries. Our goal is to provide customers with innovative solutions, quality service and a comprehensive shopping experience - increasing success while reducing costs. CFS Brands identifies the problem and invents the solution, expanding on inspiration from the past to reshape industries using today’s technology. While simultaneously harnessing the power of our best-in-class brands like San Jamar, Dinex and Sparta, to establish customer-centric solutions, the heart of our innovation. Our worldwide team of dedicated employees drives CFS Brands as the single-source and most trusted partner for integrated solutions and support, helping deliver our brand promise: Designing Value. Delivering Success.

    http://www.cfsbrands.com
    2018
    330
    $50M-$100M
    Other Resources