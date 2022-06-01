CENTRI provides advanced data security for the Internet of Things. Our flexible, software-only product provides IoT professionals, developers and device makers with the means to quickly get to market with purpose-built IoT security, protecting data from creation to consumption. CENTRI enables you to mitigate today’s data communication risks in a standards-based network infrastructure with heavyweight industry-standard encryption and compression, packed into a lightweight small footprint ideal for low-power IoT endpoint devices. For more information visit centritechnology.com or email us at sales@centritechnology.com.