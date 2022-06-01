← Company Directory
CENTRI Technology
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about CENTRI Technology that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    CENTRI provides advanced data security for the Internet of Things. Our flexible, software-only product provides IoT professionals, developers and device makers with the means to quickly get to market with purpose-built IoT security, protecting data from creation to consumption. CENTRI enables you to mitigate today’s data communication risks in a standards-based network infrastructure with heavyweight industry-standard encryption and compression, packed into a lightweight small footprint ideal for low-power IoT endpoint devices. For more information visit centritechnology.com or email us at sales@centritechnology.com.

    centritechnology.com
    Website
    2003
    Year Founded
    18,000
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for CENTRI Technology

    Related Companies

    • Apple
    • Netflix
    • PayPal
    • Spotify
    • Pinterest
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources