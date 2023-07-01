← Company Directory
Center for Economic Growth
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Center for Economic Growth that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    The Center for Economic Growth (CEG) is a professional economic and business development organization that helps businesses in New York's Capital Region. They offer support for businesses looking to relocate or expand, as well as entrepreneurship and workforce training services. CEG also provides resources, support, and opportunities for business growth, and helps businesses source quality talent. They receive funding from various organizations, including the NYS Foundation for Science, Technology and Innovation, NIST/MEP, and National Grid. CEG is responsible for assisting local manufacturing and technology companies in generating sales, improving infrastructure, and overcoming growth barriers.

    http://www.ceg.org
    Website
    1987
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Center for Economic Growth

    Related Companies

    • DoorDash
    • Stripe
    • PayPal
    • Square
    • Pinterest
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources