Cengage
Cengage Salaries

Cengage's salary ranges from $81,732 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in Australia at the low-end to $199,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cengage. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $122K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Operations
$101K
Business Analyst
$126K
Product Designer
$116K
Product Manager
$81.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$199K
The highest paying role reported at Cengage is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $199,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cengage is $119,172.

