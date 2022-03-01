← Company Directory
Celtra
Celtra Salaries

Celtra's salary ranges from $49,999 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Slovenia at the low-end to $122,400 for a Technical Writer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Celtra. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
$50K
Technical Writer
$122K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Celtra is Technical Writer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $122,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Celtra is $86,199.

