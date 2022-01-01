← Company Directory
Celanese
Celanese Salaries

Celanese's salary ranges from $30,150 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $235,170 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Celanese. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Information Technologist (IT)
$30.2K
Program Manager
$171K
Sales Engineer
$126K
Technical Program Manager
$235K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Celanese is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $235,170. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Celanese is $148,238.

