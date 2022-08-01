← Company Directory
CarVi
    About

    CarVi, a Silicon Valley technology company, was started by trailblazing driver assist engineers whose goal was to make top-of-the-line driving safety features available to everyone. CarVi’s team members have more than 20 years of experience in design and development of value-added technology products for the automobile industry. Our vision for CarVi is to create products that are affordable, versatile and not dependent on high-price-tag automobiles. This approach to personal, portable solutions makes CarVi an innovator in driver safety. CarVi designs, develops, and implements this value-added finished product and provides customized algorithms that reflect its engineering expertise.

    https://getcarvi.com
    Website
    2014
    Year Founded
    45
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

