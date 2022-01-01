← Company Directory
Carrier
Carrier Salaries

Carrier's salary ranges from $21,023 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $301,500 for a Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Carrier. Last updated: 5/2/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $21K
Business Analyst
$99.5K
Controls Engineer
$100K

Data Analyst
$106K
Data Scientist
$81.6K
Human Resources
$205K
Information Technologist (IT)
$92.5K
Legal
$221K
Mechanical Engineer
$110K
Product Designer
$154K
Product Manager
$125K
Program Manager
$302K
Project Manager
$35.3K
Software Engineering Manager
$257K
Technical Program Manager
$67.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Carrier is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $301,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Carrier is $105,534.

Other Resources