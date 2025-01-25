← Company Directory
Carrier
  • Salaries
  • Business Analyst

  • All Business Analyst Salaries

Carrier Business Analyst Salaries

The average Business Analyst total compensation in United States at Carrier ranges from $85K to $119K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Carrier's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

$92K - $107K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$85K$92K$107K$119K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Carrier?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Carrier in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $119,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Carrier for the Business Analyst role in United States is $85,000.

