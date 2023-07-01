Cargofy is a digital platform that aims to streamline the trucking industry by providing an all-in-one solution for freight shippers and carriers. Their services include automated load matching, route planning, shipment tracking, instant pricing, and seamless proof-of-delivery, billing, and payment. With almost 2000 active drivers and over 10,000 orders delivered in the last year, Cargofy offers benefits such as lower operating costs, higher revenues, better fuel efficiency, and real-time tracking for each delivery. Their international team consists of nearly 20 people from India, Ukraine, Russia, and the US.