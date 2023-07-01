← Company Directory
CARGO Therapeutics
    • About

    CARGO Therapeutics is a company that is developing CAR T-cell therapy to overcome resistance to cancer treatment and improve access to potentially curative therapies. They aim to outsmart cancer by advancing a new generation of CAR T-cell therapies. Currently available treatments are only curative for less than half of all cancer patients, and many patients face barriers to accessing these therapies. CARGO is dedicated to finding innovative solutions to improve cancer treatment outcomes and experiences.

    https://cargo-tx.com
    Website
    2021
    Year Founded
    53
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

