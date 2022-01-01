← Company Directory
Cargill
Cargill Salaries

Cargill's salary ranges from $4,923 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer in Brazil at the low-end to $258,889 for a Data Scientist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cargill. Last updated: 3/13/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $16.6K
Accountant
$6.3K
Administrative Assistant
$142K

Business Analyst
$50.1K
Corporate Development
$137K
Customer Service
$90.5K
Data Analyst
$18.5K
Data Science Manager
$167K
Data Scientist
$259K
Financial Analyst
$124K
Human Resources
$57.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$57.8K
Marketing Operations
$10K
Mechanical Engineer
$4.9K
Product Manager
$197K
Project Manager
$191K
Sales
$148K
Solution Architect
$85.5K
Technical Program Manager
$39.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cargill is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $258,889. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cargill is $85,490.

Other Resources