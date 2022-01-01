← Company Directory
Capsule
Capsule Salaries

Capsule's salary ranges from $101,490 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $241,200 for a Human Resources at the high-end. Last updated: 6/6/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $185K
Data Scientist
$101K
Human Resources
$241K

What's your salary progression?

Just accepted an offer in my 5th year of working as a SWE and was taking a look at my salary progression over the years. Was curious on what y'all's salary growth has looked like over the course of your career!

New Grad Offer @ Defense Contractor: ~$75k TC

1 YOE Job hopped to mid-sized tech company: ~$100k

~3 YOE Job hopped to FAANG: ~$189k TC

5 YOE (new offer)...

Product Designer
$126K
Product Manager
Median $150K
Project Manager
$102K
Recruiter
$137K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $240K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Capsule is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $241,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Capsule is $143,600.

