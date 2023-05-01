Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, and services microturbine technology solutions for stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks worldwide. Its microturbines are used for cogeneration, combined heat and power, renewable energy, and critical power supply. The company also offers accessories, rental solutions, and aftermarket spare parts. It provides energy conversion and storage products and markets its products through distributors and original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.