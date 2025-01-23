← Company Directory
Capgemini
  • Salaries
  • Marketing Operations

  • All Marketing Operations Salaries

Capgemini Marketing Operations Salaries

The average Marketing Operations total compensation in Poland at Capgemini ranges from PLN 85.7K to PLN 117K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capgemini's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 91.7K - PLN 111K
France
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 85.7KPLN 91.7KPLN 111KPLN 117K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Capgemini?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing Operations at Capgemini in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 116,928. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Capgemini for the Marketing Operations role in Poland is PLN 85,680.

