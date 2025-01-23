All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries
Information Technologist (IT) compensation at Capgemini totals $96.8K per year for A4. The median yearly compensation package totals $82K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capgemini's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
A3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
A4
$96.8K
$92K
$2K
$2.8K
A5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
B1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
