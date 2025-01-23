← Company Directory
Capgemini
  • Salaries
  • Business Analyst

  • All Business Analyst Salaries

Capgemini Business Analyst Salaries

Business Analyst compensation in Germany at Capgemini totals €48.4K per year for A3. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €49.4K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capgemini's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
A3
Associate Business Analyst
€48.4K
€48.4K
€0
€0
A4
Business Analyst
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
A5
Senior Business Analyst
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
B1
Associate Consultant
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at Capgemini?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Capgemini in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €70,575. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Capgemini for the Business Analyst role in Germany is €54,430.

