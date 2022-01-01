← Company Directory
Cape Analytics
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Cape Analytics Salaries

Cape Analytics's salary ranges from $120,600 in total compensation per year for a Venture Capitalist at the low-end to $190,950 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cape Analytics. Last updated: 6/6/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $185K
Data Scientist
$191K
Venture Capitalist
$121K

What's your salary progression?

Just accepted an offer in my 5th year of working as a SWE and was taking a look at my salary progression over the years. Was curious on what y'all's salary growth has looked like over the course of your career!

New Grad Offer @ Defense Contractor: ~$75k TC

1 YOE Job hopped to mid-sized tech company: ~$100k

~3 YOE Job hopped to FAANG: ~$189k TC

5 YOE (new offer)...

122 114
122 114
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Cape Analytics, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cape Analytics is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $190,950. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cape Analytics is $185,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Cape Analytics

Related Companies

  • Stripe
  • Dropbox
  • PayPal
  • Roblox
  • Facebook
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources