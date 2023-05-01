Capacity is an AI-powered support automation platform that connects a company's entire tech stack to answer questions, automate repetitive support tasks, and assemble solutions to any business challenge. It aims to eliminate the never-ending search for knowledge that reduces team member capacity, engagement, and overall satisfaction. The company has a rapidly growing customer base across several verticals, particularly financial services, HR, healthcare, and education. Capacity was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in St. Louis.