Canada Life
  Salaries
  Financial Analyst

  All Financial Analyst Salaries

Canada Life Financial Analyst Salaries

The average Financial Analyst total compensation in Canada at Canada Life ranges from CA$65.4K to CA$93.3K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Canada Life's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$74.9K - CA$87.7K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$65.4KCA$74.9KCA$87.7KCA$93.3K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Canada Life?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at Canada Life in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$93,283. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Canada Life for the Financial Analyst role in Canada is CA$65,378.

