← Company Directory
Calyxo
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Calyxo that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Calyxo, Inc. is an innovation-driven medical device company focused on improving care for patients with kidney stones, a common and painful condition that consumes vast amounts of healthcare resources today. Founded in 2016, Calyxo is led by executives and investors with a strong track record of commercializing paradigm-shifting solutions in the field of urology. Our team features some of the most talented, high-achieving and brightest minds in the medical device industry who are compelled by a desire to make a difference in kidney stone care. We are proud of our collaborative, diverse, fun and dynamic culture.

    https://calyxoinc.com
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    97
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Calyxo

    Related Companies

    • Tesla
    • Airbnb
    • Netflix
    • Microsoft
    • LinkedIn
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources