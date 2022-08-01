← Company Directory
Calico Life Sciences
Calico Life Sciences Salaries

Calico Life Sciences's salary ranges from $170,850 in total compensation per year for a Biomedical Engineer at the low-end to $405,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Calico Life Sciences. Last updated: 3/13/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $405K
Biomedical Engineer
$171K
Human Resources
$180K

Total Rewards
$192K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Calico Life Sciences is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $405,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Calico Life Sciences is $185,803.

