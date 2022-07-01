For more than 130 years, Caldwell has created quality spring balances for window manufacturers around the world. Our products are everywhere from homes to schools, office buildings to hotels, even the United Nations Secretariat Building and the Empire State Building in NYC. It all began in 1888 when Allen Boucher and William Caldwell formed a company to supply window products to hardware stores throughout the Northeast of America. At first, Caldwell’s core product was a clock spring counterbalance that revolutionized the window construction process and firmly established Caldwell in the fenestration industry. Over the past 130 years, we’ve expanded our product lines to include balances, heavy duty & light duty multi-bar hinges & friction stays, butt hinges, automation systems and many other window & door hardware accessories. Operating in both commercial and residential sectors, we have many brands under the global Caldwell umbrella including MAGNUM®, Cotswold, and INMOTION® to provide Solutions that Set New Standards across the entire industry, all while continuing to prove our reputation as a leading provider of high quality window and door products for top window and door manufacturers around the world.